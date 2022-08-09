Promising young cyclist dies of injuries sustained in accident involving driver that had taken drugs

The accident happened in Malmedy, a small town in the East of Liège Province, where Lars and other members of the Team Kempen Youth team were at a summer training camp.

Lars and other members of the team were just turning around on the road when he was hit head on by a car that was travelling in opposite direction. The motorist was found to have been driving under the influence of drugs, in this case cannabis, and his driving licences was revoked for 15 days.

Lars Janssens was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The promising young cyclist went into a coma. He died of his injures on Monday evening.

Writing on Facebook, Lars Janssens' team wrote "What happen while we were at the training camp beggars belief. Lars has fought hard during past few days. Lars will never be forgotten within our family/club”.