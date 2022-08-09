Tervuren’s giant elephant statue to be restored to its former glory

The federal body that is responsible for guarding and maintaining Belgium’s heritage, the Buildings’ Directorate will first carry out a study to ascertain what work needs to be carried out on the statue.

The Buildings’ Directorate’s Johan Vanderborght told VRT News that “The study is above all to find out what state the statue is in. The statue is mainly made of concrete, but there is also metal in it. We want to know what state the statue is in so that we can carry out the restoration as well as possible”.

The study will take 4 months. Once the study has been completed a contractor will be appointed to carry out the restoration work on the 7-metre-high elephant. It is expected that the work will commence in mid-2023.