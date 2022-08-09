The heatwave has officially started and it could last for 8 days

There will be no change in the weather until Monday. “Then it will become a bit more changeable, but temperatures will remain close to 30°C. It won’t be until next Wednesday that temperatures will fall below 25°C again", the VRT’s weatherman says. Only then that the heatwave will be officially over.

Meanwhile, we will not see a spot of rain until next Monday when there will be a chance of a few localised thunderstorm.

On the plus side humidity levels will remain relatively low. Furthermore, night temperatures will fall well below 20°C, meaning that most of us will be able to get a decent night’s sleep.