Two Antwerp crèches ordered to cut numbers by almost half

Unless the appeal is upheld, from next week the maximum number of places at ‘t Droomertje will be reduced from 27 to 18, while the number of places at ‘t Droomertje 2 will be cut from 30 to 18.

In a statement Kind en Gezin said that “The decision came about after a long-drawn out procedure and additional visits from the Care Inspectorate.

The Flemish children’s agency says that there have been several incidents at the crèches. “The childcare facilities (i.e. the crèches) are having issues controlling structural insufficiencies, despite guidance that has been given by an organisation offering support”. Kind en Gezin believes that the crèches will have the opportunity to improve the quality of the care they offer if they take in fewer children.

Meanwhile, the proprietor of the crèches says that she is the victim of a witch hunt and that the parents of the children in her care still have confidence in the crèches.

She is lodging an appeal against Kind en Gezin’s decision. It will be up to the External Advice Commission to decide on whether the appeal should be upheld. Until it reaches a decision both crèches will be able to carry on working at their current capacity.