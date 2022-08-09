Wake at skate park for 16-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver
Friends and acquaintances of a 16-year-old boy killed by a hit-and-run driver that was drunk and high on drugs held a wake for the teenager on Monday evening. 16-year-old Francis was a keen skateboarder and was a popular figure at his local stake park in the East Flemish town of Temse. It was only fitting that his many friends and acquaintances should hold a wake to remember him at the place where he spent so much of his free time.
The idea for wake came from Els De Rudder, one of whose daughters knew Francis. She told VRT News that “My daughter often comes here to the park to skate, and she knew Francis. The fatal accident has touched everyone, all our hearts were broken when we heard the news. Francis could always be found at the skate park. Everyone knows him here and it is here that he should be remembered”, Ms De Rudder said.
Francis’ friend James told VRT News that the skate park is not the same anymore without Francis. James (17) was among the many friends that attended Monday evening’s wake. “We saw each other here almost every day. In his honour we have written a message in graffiti in the park. Normally we don’t do graffiti, but we’ve made an exception for Francis”.
17-year-old Luna told VRT News that Francis’ death was a big shock. “He heard the news the morning after the accident. It happened so quickly. I could not believe it at first Francis was such a Friendly guy.