Asylum seekers still have to sleep in the street: "Embarrassment" for the Belgian state

Dirk Van den Bulck, the Commissioner General for Refugees and Stateless Persons, admits that things are not going as they should, adding that it is an embarrassment for the Belgian state. "It shouldn't be like this. But the political will to change things is there."

Meanwhile, the Belgian state has been convicted about 1,000 times since the start of this year for not being able to provide a basic right under European law. Measures have been taken to address this problem - capacity is being extended and the procedure should become shorter - but it will take some time before the effect can be seen.

Van den Bulck says that the number of decisions on applications has grown a lot lately, that the backlog is being reduced and that things should improve soon. "I can't guarantee it for 100 percent, but I think that nobody will have to spend the night on the street by the start of the winter."