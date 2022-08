The wolves August and Noëlla have more offspring than previously thougt. They have 9 cubs instead of 8; the cubs ware seen at a former coal mine waste dump in Zwartberg. It was VRT's Radio 2 that made the footage during an excursion in the area with a guide. Radio 2's Noa Sneyers was lucky to spot them: "They were at a distance of 4 or 5 kilometres. I managed to see all the cubs playing. There were nine of them. It was impressive."