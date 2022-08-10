Emergency departments in hospitals desperate: "We can hardly cope"

VRT NWS organised a poll across Flanders and found out that a majority of Flemish hospitals have to cope with more patients in their emergency rooms. Some are seeing up to 20 percent more patients. The figures compare the first six months of this year to the same period in 2019, before the outbreak of the corona crisis.

The influx of patients is also connected to the fact that normal GP's can hardly cope. Some patients decide to go the emergency department instead. At the same time, emergency wards are receiving more patients with mental health issues, probably a consequence of two long years of corona.

All this comes at a time when emergency rooms are understaffed. Some medical specialists or nurses need a break after the corona crisis, while others have chosen a different goal in life due to the elevated work pressure. Or how the corona aftermath is having a major impact.