Rangers oust unfortunate Union in Champions League preliminaries

Union were the runners-up of the Belgian football league last season. The Brussels club stunned Rangers last week, taking it 2-0. They also stood strong in Glasgow, and were not in trouble at first. In fact, the Rangers were in trouble: they knew they had to score, but couldn't find the openings.

But then some unfortunate events happened for Union. First, Rangers were given a penalty after a hands ball, 1-0 just before the break. Rangers next doubled the score and it seemed as if the match would go into extra time. However, in the final 10 minutes Union goalkeeper Anthony Moris completely misjudged a long ball. He left his goal, but did not get the ball. Malik Tillman easily headed home the 3-0.

Union were bitterly disappointed as they felt it could have ended differently with some more luck, but will have to play in the UEFA's Europa League next season.