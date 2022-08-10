Renowned "Walk of Death" shortened - a first in its long history
The "Dodentocht" in and around Bornem will not take place in its original format this year, and this for the first time in the 53-year history of Belgium's most famous (and notorious) hike. Due to the heat, the 100-kilometre ramble will be reduced to 65k.
The concept is simple: walk (or run) 100 kilometres within a time span of 24 hours. The event always starts on Friday evening, and was scheduled for 9 p.m. this year. Participants first walk at night in order to finish before Saturday evening.
However, with the peak of the present heat wave having been announced for Saturday and Sunday, organisers eventually decided to shorten the event to 65 km, following the advice of security and public health services. The event includes quite some participants that are not so well trained. Participants will have to arrive before 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The Dodentocht in Bornem (Antwerp province) boasts a long tradition. This video shows archive footage from 1975.