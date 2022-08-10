Renowned "Walk of Death" shortened  - a first in its long history

The concept is simple: walk (or run) 100 kilometres within a time span of 24 hours. The event always starts on Friday evening, and was scheduled for 9 p.m. this year. Participants first walk at night in order to finish before Saturday evening.

However, with the peak of the present heat wave having been announced for Saturday and Sunday, organisers eventually decided to shorten the event to 65 km, following the advice of security and public health services. The event includes quite some participants that are not so well trained. Participants will have to arrive before 1 p.m. on Saturday.