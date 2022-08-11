“Cheap” petrol at Sint-Niklaas filling station turns out to be a mistake

However, they left disappointed as the price of the petrol was actually 60 cent/litre more expensive at 1.179 euro/litre. The photograph that as posted on social media as taken by a man that passed by the filling station by chance.

It was soon viewed and shared by many others and soon motorists were heading for the filling station in the hope of filling up their tanks with cheap petrol. However, once they were at the petrol pump, they saw that in fact the price they would have to pay was quite a bit higher than 1.129.

A faut with the roadside sign that lists the prices of the petrol and diesel sold had meant that the top arm of the number 7 in 1.729 euro had not lit up and the 7 looked like a 1. Dozens of motorists’ hopes of making a serious saving were therefore dashed.