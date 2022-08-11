Antwerp Pride gets under way with a party at the Rivierenhof open air theatre

Wednesday evening’s opening party with performances by artists such as Liliane Saint-Pierre provided the perfect start for Antwerp Pride. VRT News spoke to several of those in attendance on Wednesday evening and they certainly seemed to be enjoying themselves. Alexander told us that “It is the perfect introduction to what you can expect this weekend. I am homosexual myself and I think that its good that this level of commitment remains”.

Many participants had been looking forward to pride for a long time. “Its fantastic that everyone comes together, one big queer party. It is really colourful”, Anke from Antwerp told VRT News.

Melissa from Zaventem (Flemish Brabant) was also looking forward to the feeling of togetherness. “In Brussels I sometimes get dirty looks for being a lesbian, but here that is not the case. During this week everyone is equal, and everyone can be themself. Great!”.

