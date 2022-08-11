Care homes understaffed, particularly in Limburg and West Flanders
Around 10% of nursing and care homes in Limburg Province are currently considering suspending the admission of new residents due to serious staff shortages. News of the staff shortages in the province’s care homes appears in Thursday’s edition of the daily ‘Het Belang van Limburg”.
Meanwhile, a survey carried out across Flanders by the umbrella organisation for hospitals Zorgnet-Icuro reveals that the shortage of nursing staff is widespread but is particularly acute in West Flanders.
One in ten nursing and care homes in the Limburg Province are currently suffering serious staff shortages. Those affected are being forced to close some sections of their facilities, reorganise groups, or ask physiotherapists and occupational therapists to step in and do tasks usually caried out by nursing staff. Some are even considering suspending the admissions of new residents.
Zorgnet-Icuro’s Head of Personnel Klaartje Theunis says that "First of all there is the issue of the aging population. There are more and more senior citizens that need intensive care and assistance. This will be the case for a very long time to come. However, the real problem a lack of staff”.
"After the coronavirus epidemic, we saw that nursing homes, care homes and hospitals lost a lot of staff. The public applauded the healthcare sector, but after the applause had subsided many people disappeared from the sector. Our caregivers were at their wit's end and often decided to move to another profession, either because they had fallen ill or because they couldn't take it anymore. So now obviously there is a shortage of staff, both in hospitals and in care homes," Ms Theunis said.
“We are also seeing that some nursing homes are thinking about temporarily suspending new admissions. They want to offer care to as many people as possible, but at the moment they are unable to cope. If we want to provide quality care, we will have to be selective. These are sometimes very difficult choices”
Temporary staff?
The most logical answer would be to use temporary staff and freelancers to resolve the staff shortages. However, this is costly. "This costs a lot of money, and we all know that we cannot increase the daily rates we charge for nursing homes and care homes to offset the cost of temporary staff. It's already expensive enough for residents."
The situation is particularly difficult in Limburg. "We have to expect a temporary suspension of the admission of new residents. I stress that this is temporary. In fact as regards staffing, the situation is even more acute in West Flanders. In fact, there is a shortage of staff in hospitals and care homes in Flanders as a whole”, Ms Theunis said.