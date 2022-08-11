Care homes understaffed, particularly in Limburg and West Flanders

Meanwhile, a survey carried out across Flanders by the umbrella organisation for hospitals Zorgnet-Icuro reveals that the shortage of nursing staff is widespread but is particularly acute in West Flanders.

One in ten nursing and care homes in the Limburg Province are currently suffering serious staff shortages. Those affected are being forced to close some sections of their facilities, reorganise groups, or ask physiotherapists and occupational therapists to step in and do tasks usually caried out by nursing staff. Some are even considering suspending the admissions of new residents.

Zorgnet-Icuro’s Head of Personnel Klaartje Theunis says that "First of all there is the issue of the aging population. There are more and more senior citizens that need intensive care and assistance. This will be the case for a very long time to come. However, the real problem a lack of staff”.

"After the coronavirus epidemic, we saw that nursing homes, care homes and hospitals lost a lot of staff. The public applauded the healthcare sector, but after the applause had subsided many people disappeared from the sector. Our caregivers were at their wit's end and often decided to move to another profession, either because they had fallen ill or because they couldn't take it anymore. So now obviously there is a shortage of staff, both in hospitals and in care homes," Ms Theunis said.

“We are also seeing that some nursing homes are thinking about temporarily suspending new admissions. They want to offer care to as many people as possible, but at the moment they are unable to cope. If we want to provide quality care, we will have to be selective. These are sometimes very difficult choices”