More than 2.2 million passengers used Brussels Airport in July
Belgium’s busiest airport, Brussels Airport at Zaventem in Flemish Brabant welcomed more than 2.2 million passengers in July. This is around 81% of the number of passengers that used the airport in July 2019, the last corona-free year.
The figures released by the airport on Thursday morning show the best monthly result since the start of the coronavirus crisis in March 2020.
Meanwhile, July 2022 was a record-breaking month as regards the average number of passengers per flight. The figure of an average of 151 passengers per flight compared with an average of 137 passengers/flight in July 2019. The increase has come about due to a further increase in the load factor and the use of larger aircraft.
According to Brussels Airport, passenger growth in July is linked to the strong recovery of the holiday market and the increase in the number of passengers traveling to visit friends and family. The relocation of a number of flights from the Netherlands to Brussels Airport and the increase in the number of bookings by Dutch travelers to avoid crowds at Dutch airports have also had a positive effect on Zaventem’s figures.
Some setbacks
However, the good weather in Belgium during July, cancellations by airlines due to strikes and the slow recovery of Asian markets had a negative impact on the figures.
The ten most visited countries in July were Spain, Turkey, Italy, Greece, Morocco, Portugal, Germany, the United States, France and the United Kingdom.
Air cargo traffic down
Air cargo tonnage at Brussels Airport was down 14% this July compared with July 2021.
Express parcel service tonnage was, as in previous months, down 15% due to the slower growth of the e-commerce market in Western Europe and the temporary reassignment of certain flights to other airports.
Meanwhile, cargo carried in the holds of passenger flights increased by 11% percent due to the increase in the number of passenger flights.
The total number of flight movements rose in July to 18,203 flight movements. Nevertheless, this remains 19 percent lower than in July 2019.