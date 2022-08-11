More than 2.2 million passengers used Brussels Airport in July

The figures released by the airport on Thursday morning show the best monthly result since the start of the coronavirus crisis in March 2020.

Meanwhile, July 2022 was a record-breaking month as regards the average number of passengers per flight. The figure of an average of 151 passengers per flight compared with an average of 137 passengers/flight in July 2019. The increase has come about due to a further increase in the load factor and the use of larger aircraft.

According to Brussels Airport, passenger growth in July is linked to the strong recovery of the holiday market and the increase in the number of passengers traveling to visit friends and family. The relocation of a number of flights from the Netherlands to Brussels Airport and the increase in the number of bookings by Dutch travelers to avoid crowds at Dutch airports have also had a positive effect on Zaventem’s figures.