More than 200 reports of suspected extremism or terrorism in 2021
During 2021 the body responsible for analysing the threat from terrorism and extremism in Belgium OCAD received 218 reports of potential threats relating to suspected extremism or terrorist activity. Of these less than 10% turned out to be serious. The most noteworthy was the case of the soldier Jürgen Conings.
For the first time OCAD states in its annual report how many reports of possible extremism or terrorism it received. Last year there were 218. The reports came from partner services such as the police or the State Security Service and not directly from members of the public. This means that the cases were judged to be sufficiently serious by these services for them to be passed on to OCAD. No figures were released in previous years. However, VRT News sources say that the number of reports in 2021 was around the same as in previous years.
The level of just over half of the threats reported was judged to be low by OCAD, a third were rated "average", while less than ten percent of the threats were considered to be severe at any given time.
On just one occasion did OCAD deem a threat to be "very serious and imminent". This was during the search for far-right extremist soldier Jürgen Conings. Jürgen Conings had disappeared without a trace with weapons he had taken from the army barracks where he worked. The soldier had writen a suicide note in which he threatened attacks against politicians and virologists. Shortly after his disappearance he is reported to have been seen standing near to the home of virologist Marc Van Ranst for two hours. In the end no attack was carried out and Jürgen Conings committed suicide.
Loners with Islamist or far-right ideologies
OCAD says that most of the threat reports it received concerned a lone wolf: an extremist acting alone, without structural ties to a terrorist or extremist group. Lone wolves often threaten an attack with homemade explosives or firearms or use cars as weapons in order to kill and injure people. Their targets are the public in general, “infidels” (non-believers), religious targets, migrants/asylum centres, political figures and health experts.
30% of the cases reported to OCAD involved Islamists and just over 10% of the cases reported involved people with a far-right ideology. The threat from those with a far left ideology was very limited. However, OCAD does note that there are indications that foreign anarchists have participated in the demonstrations against coronavirus policy. Often the ideological background of those thought to be posing a threat was unknown or unclear.
There were more minors among last year’s figures than in previous years. OCAD says that in almost all cases these were boys between the ages 16 and 18 that had been at least in part been radicalised by what they read online. This mainly concerned Islamist radicalisation, but also far-right extremism.
The movement against coronavirus policy
OCAD says that the corona pandemic and the measures taken to curb the virus’ spread contributed to the polarisation of our society, says the OCAD.
A countermovement that opposes measures that restrict personal freedom grew. With the countermovement disinformation, fake news and conspiracy theories abound. OCAD’s report states that during 2021 it acted several times to deal with individuals that had spread online hate messages.
Repatriation “good for national security”
Regarding the repatriation of the children of IS terrorists from Syria, OCAD says that this is a good thing for national security. This is because it will ensure that the children grow up in a safe and stable environment and that they themselves don’t become radicalised. The repatriation of the children also ensures that the Belgian authorities are better able to keep tabs on the children and their mothers.
Far right congratulated the Taliban
The takeover by the Taliban in Afghanistan is also discussed in the annual report. The impact on Belgium has been limitted. However, what we must bear in mind is that some extremist groups view the Taliban’s victory as "Islam having beaten the infidel occupier."
Surprisingly perhaps OCAD notes that some members of the far-right right have expressed admiration and congratulations to the Taliban for what they have achieved.
"Although they reject the ideology of the Taliban, some right-wing extremists praise the Taliban for their "decisive action against a useless, corrupt, liberal government”, the report says.