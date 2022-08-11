More than 200 reports of suspected extremism or terrorism in 2021

For the first time OCAD states in its annual report how many reports of possible extremism or terrorism it received. Last year there were 218. The reports came from partner services such as the police or the State Security Service and not directly from members of the public. This means that the cases were judged to be sufficiently serious by these services for them to be passed on to OCAD. No figures were released in previous years. However, VRT News sources say that the number of reports in 2021 was around the same as in previous years.

The level of just over half of the threats reported was judged to be low by OCAD, a third were rated "average", while less than ten percent of the threats were considered to be severe at any given time.

On just one occasion did OCAD deem a threat to be "very serious and imminent". This was during the search for far-right extremist soldier Jürgen Conings. Jürgen Conings had disappeared without a trace with weapons he had taken from the army barracks where he worked. The soldier had writen a suicide note in which he threatened attacks against politicians and virologists. Shortly after his disappearance he is reported to have been seen standing near to the home of virologist Marc Van Ranst for two hours. In the end no attack was carried out and Jürgen Conings committed suicide.