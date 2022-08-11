New information platform for public transport in Flanders

The new Hoppin platform will be available on line as well at so-called “Hoppin centres" that will be set up at the Flemish public transport company De Lijn’s bus and tram stops. Using the Hoppin digital timetable platform passengers will be able to find out the best route to get to their destination.

The platform will include information not only about the bus and tram services provided by De Lijn, but also about rail service, car-share services (for example Cambio) and bicycle hire services. The Flemish Transport Minister Lydia Peeters (liberal) presented the Hoppin project at a press conference on Thursday morning.