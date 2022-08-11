There is also a risk of fire elsewhere than in the forests or at nature reserves
The high temperatures and continuing drought have increased the risk of fires breaking out. The risk from fire not only threatens meadows, forests and heathland, but also other areas where plants are exposed to the sun. For example, last weekend there was a fire when foliage set alite on a motorway bridge in the Brussels municipality of Anderlecht. (see video)
The authorities warn that fire can break out anywhere there are dry plants. For example, in parks, gardens or roadside verges. The danger of fire is lurking everywhere and should not be underestimated.
Last Sunday’s fire on the Brussels Orbital Motorway in Anderlecht was caused by either a discarded cigarette, broken glass bottle or a piece of broken glass.
The authorities and the Fire Service are calling on the people across Belgium to be vigilant.
Meanwhile, forest rangers are monitoring the Sonien Forest near Brussels around the clock and the Fire Brigade is constantly patroling the heathland of the Kalmthoutse Heide north of Antwerp(photo below).