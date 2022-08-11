Yet another explosion in Borgerhout, District Mayor calls on city authorities to take action

After the explosion local residents rushed outside to see what was going on. Local resident Mario told VRT news that “The front door of a house on the opposite side of the street had been completely blown away and there was debris spred over the whole street. We don’t feel that this is an unsafe area, but we also don’t want them to mistake which house or car they’re going to attack”

Biri lives in the Ledeganckstraat. He saw a lot of smoke. He told VRT News "I came here from the war in the former Yugoslavia, so I know only too well that this was an explosion”.

It is not certain whether this week’s three explosions in Borgerhout are linked. It is likely that the attacks are drugs related.