Yet another explosion in Borgerhout, District Mayor calls on city authorities to take action
Once again, the Antwerp district of Borgerhout has been the scene of an explosion, the third in the space of a week. This time the front of a house on the Ledeganckstraat was damaged. Borgerhout’s District Mayor Marij Preneel (green) says that the situation is frightening, and the Antwerp city authorities need to act.
The latest explosion happened at around 4am in the same area of Borgerhout that the previous explosions took place.
The explosion damaged the façade of a house on the Ledeganckstraat. Police and the bomb disposal service DOVO went to the scene and the area was cordoned off.
“Front door was blown away”
After the explosion local residents rushed outside to see what was going on. Local resident Mario told VRT news that “The front door of a house on the opposite side of the street had been completely blown away and there was debris spred over the whole street. We don’t feel that this is an unsafe area, but we also don’t want them to mistake which house or car they’re going to attack”
Biri lives in the Ledeganckstraat. He saw a lot of smoke. He told VRT News "I came here from the war in the former Yugoslavia, so I know only too well that this was an explosion”.
It is not certain whether this week’s three explosions in Borgerhout are linked. It is likely that the attacks are drugs related.
City authorities “should take responsibility”
The green district mayor of Borgerhout Marij Preneel told VRT News that the situation in the district is “frightening” and that the city authorities should “take responsibility” and act to address the issues of attacks with explosive devices on houses and cars in Borgerhout and elsewhere in the Antwerp area.
Ms Preneel believes that greater emphasis should be placed on community policing and police officers being on the beat. She adds that the city of Antwerp needs to review the so-called “war on drugs” as it clearly isn’t working.