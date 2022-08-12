COVID-19 hospital admissions fall below 100 a day

During the past 7 days an average of 99 people with COVID-19 were admitted to the country’s hospitals. This figure is 16% lower than during the previous week. The figure for hospitalisations includes only those patients admitted specifically for treatment on the ill-effects of COVID-19.

There are currently 1,352 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals, a fall of 23% on the previous week. This figure includes all patients that have tested positive for coronavirus, also those that were initially admitted for treatment on other ailments.

Of those hospitalised, 94 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. This is the first time in almost a month that the number of COVID-19 patients on ICUs has fallen below 100.

During the week from 2 to 8 August an average of 10 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 14% down on the figures for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 32,364 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.