Discovery of a 13th century mosaic floor at Park Abbey in Heverlee
A mosaic floor dating from the 13th century has been discovered during restoration work at Park Abbey in Heverlee, near Leuven (Flemish Brabant). The discovery of the 800-year-old mosaic floor was announced by the Leuven City Alderman responsible for public works Dirk Vansina (Christian democrat) on Thursday evening. The type of flooring that has been found in Heverlee is very rare in Belgium.
Park Abbey is currently undergoing renovation work to make the historic building more energy efficient. The mosaic floor was discovered by chance during the restoration of the abbey's archive room. The wooden floor in the archive room had been removed and then set aside as part of the renovation work. Once the wooden floor had been removed workers came across a bed of sand under which the historic mosaic floor was concealed.
Alderman Dirk Vansina told VRT News that "Here we see the 13th century beginnings of Park Abbey. Then the room was then used as a winter refectory and was one of the few rooms in the abbey that was heated. It is an exceptional discovery, because so few similar mosaic floors are known to exist in Belgium”.
Experts will decide how the discovery of the floor can best be integrated into the renovation process. "In any case, this unique floor will be preserved, and we will find a way to keep it visible, even if this is only partially. Further research on the floor will undoubtedly add another chapter to the history of Park Abbey”, Mr Vansina said.
Previously an underfloor heating system was also discovered at the abbey. Park Abbey that was founded in 1129 had only a few heated rooms. In 2011, the City of Leuven took over the entire Park Abbey estate from the Norbertine Order. In 2012 a major restoration of the abbey got under way with the financial support of the Flemish Government. The restoration is due to be completed in 2025.