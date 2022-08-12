Discovery of a 13th century mosaic floor at Park Abbey in Heverlee

Park Abbey is currently undergoing renovation work to make the historic building more energy efficient. The mosaic floor was discovered by chance during the restoration of the abbey's archive room. The wooden floor in the archive room had been removed and then set aside as part of the renovation work. Once the wooden floor had been removed workers came across a bed of sand under which the historic mosaic floor was concealed.

Alderman Dirk Vansina told VRT News that "Here we see the 13th century beginnings of Park Abbey. Then the room was then used as a winter refectory and was one of the few rooms in the abbey that was heated. It is an exceptional discovery, because so few similar mosaic floors are known to exist in Belgium”.