Flemish Info Line to answer questions about monkeypox
From now on the Flemish Info Line will also answer questions from people that have queries or concerns about monkeypox. Previously those with questions about monkeypox had to address them to one of the HIV reference centres such as the one at Ghent University Hospital that is featured in the video above.
The Flemish Info Line can be reached via the freephone number 1700 or by filling in a contact form on this website. The info line is open daily from 9am to 7pm.
In recent weeks, the HIV reference centres have been receiving ever more questions from people about monkeypox. Many of these questions have been about the possibility of getting vaccinated against the virus