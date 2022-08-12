Labels on bottles of Westvleteren Trappist for the first time in 75 years

During the period between the First and Second World War Westvleteren Trappist bottles were labelled. However, not long after the end of WWII the monks at St. Sixtus Abbey outsourced some of the production of their Trappist beer to a nearby brewery. These bottles too continued to be labelled.

"But the bottles that were produced within the walls of the Saint Sixtus Abbey were no longer labelled” the Prior of Saint Sixtus Abbey Brother Godfried told VRT News.

He added that "When the monks took on full responsibility for production again in 1992, they made sure that all the necessary information was written on the bottle top".