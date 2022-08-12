Labour Inspectorate finds 11 undocumented Brazilians working at a festival site

The 11 men are all Brazilians aged between 22 and 45. They slept in tents at the festival’s campsite. They worked for a Portuguese subcontractor that in turn worked for a Belgian subcontractor.

"This is a modus operandi that is often used" Mr Van Poucke said. "They have labourers carry out the work through a company that is registered in the EU or in a country with which there is an agreement. They say that the workers have a residency permit in that country and hope that if checks are carried out they won’t be identified as having being employed illegally or as being the victims of human trafficking”, Mr Van Poucke said.

People that are employed illegally are often paid wages that are too low. Furthermore, their employers make no social security payments for them and the labourers don’t gain any entitlement to social protection (unemployment benefit, sick pay,...). "As in addition to this they don’t have the required residency and work permits they are in a very vulnerable position and their safety can not be guaranteed”, Mr Van Poucke added.