Labour Inspectorate finds 11 undocumented Brazilians working at a festival site
11 people were detained earlier this week at the site of the Qontinent music festival that takes place this weekend. The 11 are all undocumented Brazilian men that were working on the construction of the festival infrastructure (stage, etc.). The men were employed by a subcontractor and also slept at the festival site at the Puyenbroeck Provincial Estate at Wachtebeke in East Flanders. The Labour Inspectorate accuses their employer of human trafficking.
The 11 Brazilians were discovered by officials from the Labour Inspectorate during checks carried out at the festival site at the beginning of the week. The men didn’t have valid papers allowing them to be in Belgium nor work permits allowing them to work here. The men were employed as labourers to help with the construction of the festival’s infrastructure.
Koen Van Poucke of the Puyenbroek Region Local Police service told VRT News "That working without vaild documents contravenes the laws on social fraud and economic exploitation. We have also contacted the Aliens’ Office”.
Subcontractors
The 11 men are all Brazilians aged between 22 and 45. They slept in tents at the festival’s campsite. They worked for a Portuguese subcontractor that in turn worked for a Belgian subcontractor.
"This is a modus operandi that is often used" Mr Van Poucke said. "They have labourers carry out the work through a company that is registered in the EU or in a country with which there is an agreement. They say that the workers have a residency permit in that country and hope that if checks are carried out they won’t be identified as having being employed illegally or as being the victims of human trafficking”, Mr Van Poucke said.
People that are employed illegally are often paid wages that are too low. Furthermore, their employers make no social security payments for them and the labourers don’t gain any entitlement to social protection (unemployment benefit, sick pay,...). "As in addition to this they don’t have the required residency and work permits they are in a very vulnerable position and their safety can not be guaranteed”, Mr Van Poucke added.
Victims of human trafficking
Meanwhile, the Aliens’ Office has decided that the 11 Brazilians are the victims of human trafficking. The men were released a couple of hours after they were detained. The subcontractor that employed them risks a fine that could be as high as 500,000 euro. Furthermore, the person that was responsible for employing the men risks a prison sentence of up to 3 years.