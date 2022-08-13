Boekenberg Castle gutted by a heavy blaze
The castle in the renowned Antwerp Boekenberg Park has almost been completely destroyed by a heavy fire. The fire raged yesterday afternoon; firefighters were quickly at the scene but could not prevent the building from being gutted. Part of the walls collapsed, as did the tower. Nobody got injured. An investigation has been started into the cause of the blaze. Nobody was living in the building, but renovation works for a cohousing project were taking place.