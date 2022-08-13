Fewer "victims" this year: 85% of participants completes shorter Dodentocht

The website describes the event as "a non-competitive walk of 100 kilometres". The start was given at 9pm yesterday, with some labelling the waiting in the evening heat as "the hardest part of all".

While most participants walk, some are taking it one level higher, running the whole distance - which had been reduced to 65 kilometres for the first time in the event's history due to the heatwave.

A first group arrived this morning before dawn. "We ran 6 hours", Carl told the VRT. All participants had trained for the 100k, but had to accept the decision to shorten the event. "It was short but intense", said Carl. "We are happy", added Bart. "Organisers did a perfect job."

Lore Bayens was the first woman to arrive. "I am happy I made it, but I would have liked to cover the full 100k. I will come back for the 100k next year, you can write it down!"