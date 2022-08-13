It's official: it's a heatwave!

Temperatures in Belgium's main measuring station in Ukkel climbed above 25 degrees Celsius this morning, giving the heatwave an official status. In Belgium, we need five consecutive summer days (with 25 Celsius or more) of which at least three are tropical days (30 Celsius or more) to have a heatwave.

This heatwave started last Tuesday with a maximum of 27.6 Celsius in Ukkel. The past three days we had 30.6, 31.4 and 32.1 as maximum temperatures, David Dehenauw of the Belgian Met Office KMI tweeted.