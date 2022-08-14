Cyclist Tim Merlier disappointed with bronze at European Championships

Despite grabbing a medal, Merlier was disappointed. He had started as one of the favourites and also reached out to the Gold when he started the bunch sprint in first place. However, he started just a bit too early and failed to keep first position. Jakobsen and also Démare passed the Belgian in the final fifty to hundred metres.

"It's a pity", said Merlier. "It is hard to live with this. They passed me in the final 25 metres, I think I had to start just a bit too early. It's a shame, because I seldom had such a good team working hard for me. (...) The final was hectic (and extremely fast, editor's note) but it was a super team. If Jakobsen had started first, I would have passed him."

Tim Merlier, the Belgian champion, looks in the right shape to start the Vuelta, which kicks off next Friday in the Netherlands.