Electronic payment is not always possible - which is against the law

The State Secretary responsible for the issue, Eva De Bleeker (Flemish liberal) said that her cabinet received 103 reports so far of businesses flouting the rules. She advises customers to keep on reporting problems via meldpunt.belgie.be, adding that the 103 cases are being investigated. Shop owners risk heavy fines of tens of thousands of euros.

Some shops don't offer the chance to pay by bank card, but are using digital apps instead. This is legal, although some apps such as Bonsai are hardly known and not widespread.