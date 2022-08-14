E411 Motorway closed for Brussels-bound traffic due to roadside fire

The fire was caused by a road accident in which two vehicles were involved. One car caught fire, which sparked the arid roadside. The blaze spread quickly, but firefighters arrived in big numbers to make sure the fire did not reach a couple of adjacent houses.

The E411 was closed for all traffic in the direction of Brussels. In the other direction, traffic is only possible on the right lane. Fire services got support from the federal police that deployed a helicopter to extinguish the fire.