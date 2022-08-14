Stoffel Vandoorne crowned Formule E World Champion

Vandoorne (Mercedes EQ) grabbed second place in the last e-Prix of the season, in Seoul (Korea), which was enough to be crowned World Champion. In fact, with his biggest challenger Mitch Evans having taken only 13th place in the qualifying race, all Stoffel Vandoorne had to do was to finish the race.

Even if Evans would win the final leg, 7th place would still have been enough for Vandoorne. The West-Fleming did better with 2nd place. He follows in the footsteps of his team mate Nyck De Vries as World Champion.

"This is the best feeling ever. We were very consistent throughout the season, the car has been amazing, the team has done an amazing job. Every single one of us deserves this. What we have accomplished is something special," Vandoorne (30) said.

Although he won just one of the 16 races this season (in Monaco), Vandoorne was by far the most regular, with 8 podium places.