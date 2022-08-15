Heavy (but local) showers expected, 1722 hotline activated

The showers will be very local but may be intense, possibly causing local floods on a dry, arid surface, the Met Office warns. Other parts of Flanders will hardly see any rain today. However, while Tuesday should remain a dry day, more showers are expected on Wednesday. These should be more widespread.

Meanwhile, the heatwave still continues as long as the maximum temperature climbs above 25 degrees Celsius. This will certainly be the case today and tomorrow, the Met Office says. Wednesday will be a close call, but Thursday should be cooler. The heatwave is presently going into its seventh day.