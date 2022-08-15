Hustle and bustle at the Belgian coast, also in Blankenberge (VIDEO)

Footage taken at Blankenberge yesterday shows the big crowds. Blankenberge welcomed some 30,000 people yesterday, while the beach was smaller than usual due the spring tide in the afternoon.

Lifeguards were in for (another) busy day. Tom Cocle, who is at the helm of the local team, says "it has been an exhausting season. We have had good weather since early May, and it never stops. We are doing everything we can to keep the focus." No major incidents were reported.

Visitors flocked to the beach to make the most of the cooler temperatures at the coast and to take a dip in the sea on the 6th day of the heatwave.