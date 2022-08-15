Sizzling Kopecky strikes again: second Gold at European Championships

Kopecky is the reigning World Champion in the points race (125 laps with intermediate sprints to collect points) and had been looking forward to show her rainbow jersey on the Munich track.

And so she did. After a modest start, she managed to take a bonus lap on the whole pack, whicht earned her 20 points extra. This feat allowed her to control the rest of the race but she did more than that, winning important intermediate sprints and grabbing extra points. To finish it off, she took yet another bonus lap in the final.

"I wanted to enjoy the event in the first place", Kopecky beamed. "I never expected to win in this manner. Actually, I thought everyone would be glued to my wheel, but the bonus lap made things easier". After a disappointing Tour de France, Kopecky is back in splendid form. She will also take part in the omnium race later on.

In the men's track cycling, Jules Hesters (photo below) grabbed the bronze in the elimination race, Belgium's fourth medal at the European Championships.