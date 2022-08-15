Nostalgia at "Oldtimer Fly and Drive" in Schaffen
Schaffen, near Diest in Flemish Brabant, was the scene of a special event that combined old aircraft with oldtimer cars on Sunday.
The red Marchetti aircraft are traditionally among the main attractions of the airshow in Schaffen. There were about 200 planes taking part, some come from clubs in the area while others come from England or even Ireland or Switzerland, some of them double-deckers.
Cars are also in the spotlights in Schaffen, with many proud owners showing off their oldtimer vehicles.
