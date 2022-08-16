34-year-old man detained in connection with suspicious death in Antwerp

On Monday, the 46-year-old victim got out of his car on the De Coninckplein, not far from Antwerp Central Station. He staggered for a few metres before collapsing. The emergency services were unable to save him. He had been stabbed and died of his injuries.

The Judicial Authorities are investigating whether there is a connection between the man’s death an earlier incident when shots were reported to have been heard on the Bredastraat in the North District of Antwerp.

The Antwerp Judicial Authorities’ Spokesman Kristof Aerts told journalists that "It is still too early to draw any conclusions, but it is noticeable that there were two incidents within a short space of time and within a short distance of each other. So, we are going to examine whether they are linked”.

Police apprehended a 34-year-old suspect on Sunday evening.

"That to the swift action of the police, a suspect was apprehended not far from the De Coninckplein. He is still being questioned. So the extent of his involvement is still being examined.

What the connection is between the two men is not yet clear. Detectives are examining whether the there is a link with drugs.