Activists trample on Brussels’ Flower Carpet

The banner read “capitalists ruin our world, revolt now”. The protest was not only against capitalism, but also a call for better protection for the environment.

The protesters were escorted off the Flower Carpet by police officers and members of the organisers’ staff.

It is not the first time that the Flower Carpet has been the scene of protest by members of Anonyme. In 2018 three topless protesters ran onto the Flower Carpet to demonstrate against the incarceration of minors at secure reception centres for migrants.