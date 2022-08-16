City of Ieper revokes licence for controversial Frontnacht music festival

The licence for the festival has been revoked after it emerged that some of the acts that were due to perform there have links with neo-Nazi organisations. The socialist party had threatened to withdraw from the city coalition if the licence for the festival was not revoked.

The festival was given permission to go ahead despite warnings about what kind of acts might perform and protest once it became known who was going to perform. The Alderman responsible for events in Ieper, the liberal Diego Desmadryl, has always said that permission to hold the festival had always been conditional. “For example, it could take place on condition that no bands would perform that have links to neo-Nazi or neo-fascist organisations”.

As these conditions have not been met the licence issued to the festival organisers has been revoked.

Mr Desmadryl says that permission to hold the festival was granted at a time that the City Cabinet was not aware of who would perform. As we reported earlier on Tuesday the threat analysis organ OCAD carried out an investigation into the festival. Previous several European security services had expressed concerns about the bands that had been booked.

Earlier on Tuesday the leader of the Flemish Socialist Party Conner Rousseau had threaten to pull his party out of the three-party coalition that controls Ieper City Council.

Prior to the City Cabinet’s decision, the organiser of the festival had said that he would take legal action if permission for it to take place were to be revoked.