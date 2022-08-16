Flanders to help SMEs save water

In addition to this a second round of water preserving measures as part of the so-called Blue Deal were also announced. Currently the 12 projects are supported as part of the Blue Deal.

The projects have resulting in the 8,500m² of water less being consumed annually than would otherwise have been the case. Mr Brouns feel that this is too little and wants to go much further. He told a press conference on Tuesday morning that saving water is not always at the top of companies list of priorities.

The “Water Scans” will make it easy for companies to gain an insight into their water consumption and the potential for saving water. “This is not only good for the environment, but also good from a financial point of view”, Mr Brouns said.