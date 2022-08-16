Ieper City Cabinet to review licence granted to Frontnacht music festival amid concerns that neo-Nazis might perform there

The festival has already been the source of controversy with the Peace Collective already having announced that its members will protest if the festival is allowed to go ahead. A petition to get the festival banned has also been doing the rounds.

Now that security services from several European countries have expressed concerns about some of the bands that are due to perform the licence given to festival is being reconsidered. Some of the bands are said to have links to neo-Nazi and neo-fascist groups.

The daily ‘Het Nieuwsblad’ reports that this is a cause of concern to several European security services. A decision of whether to revoke Frontnacht’s licence will be taken later today.

The Alderman responsible for events in Ieper Diego Desmadryl (liberal) told VRT News that the licence given to festival was subject to some conditions.

“For example, the licence states that no bands that have links to neo-Nazi or neo-fascist groups were allow to perform. We have carried out an investigation to check that these conditions are being upheld”.

The Alderman added that the licence to hold the festival was granted before it was known which bands would perform. "We have let OCAD (the threat analysis body) carry out an investigation. Based on this we will make a final decision later today”.

Meanwhile, the festival's organiser has said that he will take legal action if the festival’s licence is revoked.