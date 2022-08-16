Medical student saves teenage footballer’s life

Last week during a training session at KSV Zottegem Gilian De Wolf, a player with the club’s U15 team suffered cardiac arrest. The man that saved Gilian’s life, Jerôme Callebaut told VRT News that the emergency services had been informed. Mr Callebaut (photo above) is himself a player with the club’s first team and “I was also present at the club and took over the efforts to revive Gilian”.

"I immediately sent some people to fetch the AED machine. This is an automatic external defibrillator. Fortunately, we have one here at the club." With the help of the AED machine, Mr Callebaut was able to get Gilian's heart working again.

"You only have to turn on the AED device and then it tells you what to do. It tells you to call the emergency services, how to apply the electrodes and so on. It analyses the patient’s heart rhythm and based on this whether a shock needs to be administered. That was the case with Gilian and that is what the device did."