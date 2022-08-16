Medical student saves teenage footballer’s life
A medical student from East Flanders has helped save the life of a 14-year-old boy that suffered cardiac arrest while he was at a training session with the football team where he is a player. Jerôme Callebaut (23) says that every sport club in the country should have an automatic external defibrillator (AED) at its disposal. This was the case at the football club in Zottegem where 14-year-old Gilian De Wolf collapsed, and this was invaluable in Jerôme Callebaut’s efforts to revive the boy.
Last week during a training session at KSV Zottegem Gilian De Wolf, a player with the club’s U15 team suffered cardiac arrest. The man that saved Gilian’s life, Jerôme Callebaut told VRT News that the emergency services had been informed. Mr Callebaut (photo above) is himself a player with the club’s first team and “I was also present at the club and took over the efforts to revive Gilian”.
"I immediately sent some people to fetch the AED machine. This is an automatic external defibrillator. Fortunately, we have one here at the club." With the help of the AED machine, Mr Callebaut was able to get Gilian's heart working again.
"You only have to turn on the AED device and then it tells you what to do. It tells you to call the emergency services, how to apply the electrodes and so on. It analyses the patient’s heart rhythm and based on this whether a shock needs to be administered. That was the case with Gilian and that is what the device did."
Miracle
Gilian is currently recovering at UZ Gent hospital in Ghent. "I went to visit him and he is doing very well. He is still a bit confused, but otherwise he is in very good shape. A miracle, barely two days after it happened”, Jerôme Callebaut told VRT News.
The incident with Gilian once again proves the importance of defibrillators. "I strongly advocate that every club purchases such an AED device”, Jerôme Callebaut said.
Between 30 and 35 euro per month
The perception about the cost of an AED device all too often prevents clubs from purchasing one.
"A lot of clubs think it's too expensive," Jerôme Callebaut said. “Indeed, buying an AED device costs between 4000 and 6000 euro. However, you can also lease them. This costs between 30 and 35 euro per month and you can save lives with it."
Jerôme Callebauts offers training in basic resuscitation techniques to sports clubs and other associations. He decided to start doing so after the Danish football player Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest during a match at last year’s European Championships.