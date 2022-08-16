Police investigating suspicious death on Antwerp’s De Coninckplein
Police are treating as suspicious the death of a man that collapsed and died on the De Coninckplein on Monday evening. The exact circumstances that led up to the man’s death are still unclear.
The Antwerp Police Spokesman Wouter Bruyns told VRT News that “We received a report that someone collapsed and died on the De Coninckplein. A team went to the scene straight away. Attempts were started to resuscitate the man. A medical team took over, but the victim unfortunately died”.
Earlier police had received a report of shots being heard in the Bredastraat. Some traces of a firearm having been used we found be there was no sign of those anyone.
Mr Bruyns told VRT News that further investigation will determine whether there is a link between the man’s death and the shots being fired. Forensics experts went to the scene and a police surgeon has been appointed to the investigation”.