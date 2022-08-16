Police investigating suspicious death on Antwerp’s De Coninckplein

The Antwerp Police Spokesman Wouter Bruyns told VRT News that “We received a report that someone collapsed and died on the De Coninckplein. A team went to the scene straight away. Attempts were started to resuscitate the man. A medical team took over, but the victim unfortunately died”.

Earlier police had received a report of shots being heard in the Bredastraat. Some traces of a firearm having been used we found be there was no sign of those anyone.

Mr Bruyns told VRT News that further investigation will determine whether there is a link between the man’s death and the shots being fired. Forensics experts went to the scene and a police surgeon has been appointed to the investigation”.