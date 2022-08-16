Through traffic no longer welcome in the centre of Brussels

An area covering 4.6km² falls under the new plan. It includes the historic centre of the city, the area around the Royal Palace and the Marollen area with its popular flea market. By banning through traffic more public space will be able to be given over to things other than motor vehicles.

The Brussels Alderman responsible for transport Bart Dhondt (Flemish Green) told VRT News "By keeping traffic out of the centre of Brussels we hope to create more space for the people of Brussels, more space for sport and games, for pedestrians and cyclists and for public transport”.

"We have carried out work in several areas. We have created circular routes in eight areas of the city centre. We have used the long Ascension Day weekend to carry the necessary modifications so that we’re ready to implement the plan”.