Antwerp Mayor orders closure of three businesses linked to attacks 

The three businesses impacted by Mayor De Wever’s decision are Poke Bowl Place, Ben Cars and Stacks Pancakes. In a statement Mr De Wever’s office said, “Several incidents have taken place at these three businesses in recent weeks”. Two weeks ago, there was an explosion at Stacks Pancakes on the Volkstraat in Antwerp’s Southside. Two of the three business impacted by the decision are owned by a family from the Borgerhout district of Antwerp, some members of which are known drug dealers.

All three businesses will remain closed until at least 15 September. "The three businesses will remain sealed for a month and they must remove all external signage. This concerns signs on the exterior of the business. Their websites, social media accounts and all online references to their addresses and opening hours must be taken down from the internet”.

By reducing their visibility, the Mayor of Antwerp hopes to improve the safety of their proprietors and of those that live or work near the three businesses.

"There is student accommodation for 10 students near to Stacks. By doing this we can maybe reduce the threat”, Mr De Wever's office told VRT News.