Chance of localised downpours, Code Yellow alert for thunderstorms in East and West Flanders

Wednesday will see showers across the country, some of which could be heavy with some localised thunderstorms. As much as 10l to 20l of rain per M² was expected to fall in some areas on Wednesday morning.

During the latter part of the afternoon and during the evening there will be thunderstorms, especially in areas near to the French border. The thunderstorms may be accompanied by very heavy rain. KMI forecasts between 20l and 30l of rain per M² to fall a short space of time. This could be as much as 40l/M² at some locations.

It will remain warm with maximum temperatures of between 20°C and 26°C. On Wednesday night temperatures will fall to between 12°C and 20°C.

