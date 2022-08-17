Chance of localised downpours, Code Yellow alert for thunderstorms in East and West Flanders
The Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI) forecasts showers of rain for the entire country today (Wednesday 17 August). The showers could be heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms at some locations. A Code Yellow alert has been issued for thunderstorms in East and West Flanders as well as in the Walloon provinces of Hainaut, Namur and Luxembourg. The chance of thunder and heavy rain will abate on Wednesday afternoon. However, by Wednesday evening further thunderstorms are expected, especially in areas close to the French border.
Wednesday will see showers across the country, some of which could be heavy with some localised thunderstorms. As much as 10l to 20l of rain per M² was expected to fall in some areas on Wednesday morning.
During the latter part of the afternoon and during the evening there will be thunderstorms, especially in areas near to the French border. The thunderstorms may be accompanied by very heavy rain. KMI forecasts between 20l and 30l of rain per M² to fall a short space of time. This could be as much as 40l/M² at some locations.
It will remain warm with maximum temperatures of between 20°C and 26°C. On Wednesday night temperatures will fall to between 12°C and 20°C.
Lots of rain during the next few days
Thursday will see cloudy conditions with localised showers in western and central areas. Showers of heavy rain and thunder are forecast for eastern areas. Maximum temperatures will vary between 21°C and 27°C.
A front bringing rain and showers will sweep across the country on Friday. On Friday afternoon the eastern half of the country in particular can also expect some thunder. Temperatures will reach between 21°C and 25°C.
Saturday it will remain dry almost everywhere with sun and some high cloud. Maximum temperatures will vary between 19°C and 24°C.
Sunday will start off dry with sun and high cloud. Gradually cloud will increase from the west. There will be periods of rain during the afternoon or evening. Top temperatures will be between 19°C and 24°C.