Coronavirus figures continue to fall
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They make encouraging reading with falls in most of the figures related to the pandemic.
During the week from 7 to 13 August an average of 2,126 new infections with coronavirus were confirmed each day. This is 25% down on the figures for the previous week.
During the same period, an average of 8,966 PCR tests for coronavirus were carried out each day. This is 22% down on the previous week. Of those tested between 7 and 13 August 26.4% tested positive for coronavirus.
Hospitalisations and deaths
During the past 7 days an average of 87 people with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital each day. This figure that only includes those admitted to hospital specifically due to the ill-effects of COVID-19, is down 15% on the previous week.
There are currently 1,314 people with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This figure that includes patients initially admitted for treatment on other ailments that then tested positive for coronavirus, is 13% down on a week ago. Of those hospitalised 100 COVID-19 patients are on intensive care wards. This is down 18% on a week ago.
During the week from 7 to 13 August an average of 10 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is the same as during the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic in Belgium in March 2020 32,410 people with COVID-19 have died here.