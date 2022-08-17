Coronavirus figures continue to fall

During the past 7 days an average of 87 people with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital each day. This figure that only includes those admitted to hospital specifically due to the ill-effects of COVID-19, is down 15% on the previous week.

There are currently 1,314 people with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This figure that includes patients initially admitted for treatment on other ailments that then tested positive for coronavirus, is 13% down on a week ago. Of those hospitalised 100 COVID-19 patients are on intensive care wards. This is down 18% on a week ago.

During the week from 7 to 13 August an average of 10 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is the same as during the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic in Belgium in March 2020 32,410 people with COVID-19 have died here.