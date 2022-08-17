Heat wave officially over, cloudburst leads to flooding in Ghent

On Wednesday morning the Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI) issued a Code Yellow warning for thunderstorms in East and West Flanders and parts of Wallonia. KMI warned that heavy showers of rain could lead to localised flooding. This forecast has proved to be all too accurate for people living in and around Ghent.

Shortly after noon Ghent was doused by a cloudburst that soon left many streets were flooded. The local fire service received more than 130 reports of flooding between 1:30pm and 3:00pm. The Wondelgem and Mariakerke areas in the north of the city were particularly badly hit by the cloudburst.