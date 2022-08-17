Man seriously injured after being shot outside his front door
A 27-year-old man has been seriously injured after he was shot outside the door of his home in the Antwerp district of Hoboken. The shooting happened on the Lageweg. The man was shot in the upper leg. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The identity of the gunman is as yet unknown. An Examining Magistrate has been appointed to lead the investigation into the shooting.
The Antwerp police spokesman Wouter Bruyns confirms that a shooting took place at around 10pm on Tuesday evening outside a property on the corner of the Emiel Vloorstraat and the Lageweg. Mr Bruyns told journalists that “A 27-year-old resident was found with serious injuries outside his home. He was taken by paramedics in an ambulance to hospital. Our teams are searching the area for suspects. As yet no one has been apprehended”.
Local residents told the daily ‘Het Laatste Nieuws’ that a man rang the bell of the house where the victim of the shooting lives. He opened fire as soon as the door opened. Some witnesses report a Dutch-registered car driving away from the area at speed straight after the shooting took place.
“A lot of blood”
A neighbour was doing some DIY work on his house when suddenly the victim of the shooting stumbled in.
He told ‘Het Laatste Nieuws’ that “I had heard a shot but had not seen anything untoward. I do not know the victim very well as we have not been neighbours for long. The guy had a large wound, the size of a thumb, on the inside of his thigh. He lost a lot off blood. I bandaged his leg up as well as I could to stop the bleeding. Then the emergency services arrived and took over”.
The Antwerp Judicial Authorities will not yet confirm nor deny whether the shooting was drug related.