Man seriously injured after being shot outside his front door

The Antwerp police spokesman Wouter Bruyns confirms that a shooting took place at around 10pm on Tuesday evening outside a property on the corner of the Emiel Vloorstraat and the Lageweg. Mr Bruyns told journalists that “A 27-year-old resident was found with serious injuries outside his home. He was taken by paramedics in an ambulance to hospital. Our teams are searching the area for suspects. As yet no one has been apprehended”.

Local residents told the daily ‘Het Laatste Nieuws’ that a man rang the bell of the house where the victim of the shooting lives. He opened fire as soon as the door opened. Some witnesses report a Dutch-registered car driving away from the area at speed straight after the shooting took place.