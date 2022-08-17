Several hundred visitors at the opening night of ‘Art on the Water’ in Sint-Niklaas

Tuesday evening was the opening night of the ‘Art on the Water’ exhibition. The exhibition includes three impressive works that have been installed on the ponds at the Romain De Vindtspark in Sint-Niklaas. On Tuesday evening several hundred visitors were the first to enjoy the enchanting atmosphere created by works on display at the park.

The exhibition’s eye-catcher is without doubt ‘Floathing Earth’, a gigantic globe created by the renowned English artist Luke Jerram. ‘Art on the Water’ is the work’s debut in mainland Europe.

The Sint-Niklaas Alderman responsible for culture Filip Baeyens (Flemish nationalist) told VRT News that the aim of the exhibition is to both amaze and move people with art.

"At the same time, we are also reflecting on the major issue of climate change here next to the cooling water of the ponds."

'Art on the water' runs until Sunday 4 September at the Romain De Vidtspark in Sint-Niklaas.