Student shot in the neck while she was in her garden revising

The 23-year-old student was home alone revising for her resits. Suddenly she heard a strange noise and felt a stabbing sensation in her neck. She collapsed and initially was hardly able to move. A little later she was able to muster the energy to cycle to her GP.

Julie Plevoets of the Leuven Judicial Authorities told VRT News that "In the first instance she went to her GP, but they we unable to find anything wrong with her. After a couple days she went to the hospital and there a scan revealed that there was a bullet in her neck”. It took an operation lasting five hours to remove all the fragments of the bullet from the young woman’s neck.