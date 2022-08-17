Student shot in the neck while she was in her garden revising
A student has been injured after she was hit in the neck by particles from a bullet while she was revising in the garden of her home in the Flemish Brabant municipality of Keerbergen. News of the incident first appeared in an article published in the daily ‘Het Nieuwsblad’ and has since been confirmed by VRT News sources. A five-hour operation was required to remove the bullet fragments from the young woman’s neck. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. The police and the Judicial Authorities are currently looking into what exactly happened.
The 23-year-old student was home alone revising for her resits. Suddenly she heard a strange noise and felt a stabbing sensation in her neck. She collapsed and initially was hardly able to move. A little later she was able to muster the energy to cycle to her GP.
Julie Plevoets of the Leuven Judicial Authorities told VRT News that "In the first instance she went to her GP, but they we unable to find anything wrong with her. After a couple days she went to the hospital and there a scan revealed that there was a bullet in her neck”. It took an operation lasting five hours to remove all the fragments of the bullet from the young woman’s neck.
Investigation
"Once the incident had been reported an investigation was launched straight away by detectives from the Boortmeerbeek-Haacht-Keerbergen Local Police Service”, Ms Pletvoets said.
"Forensics officers have also visited the scene and a police surgeon has examined the woman. The investigation should confirm what exactly happened, what kind of projectile hit the student and what kind of weapon it was fired from. Then we will have to examine it this was a shooting and whether it was deliberate”, the Judicial Authorities’ Spokeswoman said.