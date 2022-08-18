Drastic measures coming up to reduce water consumption?

The situation is very serious, says Bernard De Potter of the Drought Commission that unites water experts, drinking water suppliers, governors and water management companies. De Potter refers to the present problems in combination with forecasters expecting another dry spell after just a short spell of rain.

There is no problem for our drinking water, but that doesn't mean that measures to have households reduce water consumption will not be taken, warns De Potter. This is because water levels in big rivers that act as a major source for our drinking water, are going down. De Potter says that these levels are expected to go down further, and that we may reach a critical point.

In the meantime, the drought Commission is asking every player in society - the industry, farmers but also households - to reduce water consumption as much as possible. More stringent measures for members of the public may include an actual ban on washing your car or sprinkling the garden.